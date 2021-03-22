ShowHand Trading Up 10.7% This Week (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $110,618.20 and $647.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShowHand token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00051393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00018399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.80 or 0.00646056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00068788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00023822 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

HAND is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ShowHand

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars.

