SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,501 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.77% of SI-BONE worth $7,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 468.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $33.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.47. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $34.14.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $1,153,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 666,200 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $20,245,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,071,294 shares of company stock worth $32,690,397. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

