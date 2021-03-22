SIBCoin (SIB) Market Cap Hits $964,962.93

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. SIBCoin has a market cap of $964,962.93 and approximately $4,306.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0506 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,035.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,695.58 or 0.03080871 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.47 or 0.00342448 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.22 or 0.00939786 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.33 or 0.00403979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $205.52 or 0.00373426 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.70 or 0.00259286 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00021517 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,054,281 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

