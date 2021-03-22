Sidoti Upgrades PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) to Buy

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) was upgraded by research analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $107.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00. Sidoti’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.24% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair began coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on PAR Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.
PAR stock opened at $78.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -47.60 and a beta of 1.91. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $90.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.85.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 421.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the third quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.
PAR Technology Company Profile
PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.
Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.