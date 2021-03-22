Sidoti Upgrades PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) to Buy

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) was upgraded by research analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $107.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00. Sidoti’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair began coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on PAR Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

PAR stock opened at $78.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -47.60 and a beta of 1.91. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $90.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.85.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 22.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 421.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the third quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

