Sierra Metals Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sierra Metals in a report issued on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from C$3.50 to C$4.80 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of SMT opened at C$3.78 on Monday. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of C$0.90 and a 1-year high of C$4.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$615.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

