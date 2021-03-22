Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

SIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 7.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSE SIG traded down $2.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.45. The stock had a trading volume of 11,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,040. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.76.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

