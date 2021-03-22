SingularityNET Trading Down 11.2% Over Last Week (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 22nd. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $212.62 million and $3.55 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00050668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00019810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $347.26 or 0.00631191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00067775 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00023502 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGI) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,683,217 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SingularityNET Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

