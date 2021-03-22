Sirios Capital Management L P Acquires 63,493 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sirios Capital Management L P increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 205,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,493 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 40.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 36.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,083 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $19,543,000 after acquiring an additional 157,903 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.5% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,415 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 31.5% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 10,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,919,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $161,542,000 after acquiring an additional 116,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.19. 335,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,366,764. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average is $40.92. The company has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $23.35 and a 1-year high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

