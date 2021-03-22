Sirios Capital Management L P Decreases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sirios Capital Management L P lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,502 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for 1.6% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $21,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 31.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 50.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,651,000 after acquiring an additional 82,288 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 17.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 38.4% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,229,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,534,000 after acquiring an additional 341,223 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 288.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 49,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total transaction of $249,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,779 shares of company stock worth $2,842,962. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.88. The stock had a trading volume of 94,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,181. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.44 and its 200-day moving average is $138.42. The company has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.51 and a 52 week high of $164.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

