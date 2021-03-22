Sirios Capital Management L P Increases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sirios Capital Management L P raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 91.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,003 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,898 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 1.8% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $23,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,249,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.79. The stock had a trading volume of 107,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,616,298. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $72.16 and a 12-month high of $120.53. The company has a market cap of $157.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

