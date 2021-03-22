Sirios Capital Management L P Sells 209,961 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sirios Capital Management L P lowered its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,961 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $17,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 32,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 144,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,347,000 after acquiring an additional 56,217 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 68,732 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RTX traded down $1.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.87. 144,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,490,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $42.65 and a 12-month high of $80.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.42. The company has a market capitalization of $116.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RTX. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

