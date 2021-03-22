Sirios Capital Management L P Sells 834 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Sirios Capital Management L P reduced its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P owned 0.08% of AptarGroup worth $7,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 1,077.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 2,830.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

NYSE ATR traded up $1.12 on Monday, hitting $140.43. The company had a trading volume of 944 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,162. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.84 and a 12-month high of $144.76.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $749.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

ATR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $442,582.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $132,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,348 shares of company stock worth $5,272,715. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.