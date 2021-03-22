Sittner & Nelson LLC Acquires Shares of 931 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 931 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $749,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Alphabet by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock opened at $2,026.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,043.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,762.70. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,072.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.