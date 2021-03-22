Sittner & Nelson LLC Invests $1.50 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.3% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.1% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.7% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 578,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,677,000 after purchasing an additional 164,796 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.2% in the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $155.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.40. The firm has a market cap of $473.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $78.09 and a 12-month high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.42.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.