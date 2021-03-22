Sittner & Nelson LLC Invests $2.44 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,000. Chevron makes up about 2.2% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Chevron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.39.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $103.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $199.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.17. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $52.97 and a 1 year high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

