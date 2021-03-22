Skeena Resources (OTCMKTS:SKREF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Skeena Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SKREF)’s stock price dropped 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.48 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 40,074 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 108,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Skeena Resources from $4.35 to $5.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. It also focuses on developing precious metal properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties consisting of 93 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 43,410 hectares; and Blackdome gold mine property.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.