SkinCoin Reaches Market Cap of $180,692.21 (SKIN)

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One SkinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. SkinCoin has a market cap of $180,692.21 and $18,047.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SkinCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00050434 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00019115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.18 or 0.00633569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00067507 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00023404 BTC.

SkinCoin Profile

SKIN is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SkinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SkinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SkinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SkinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.