Skye Global Management LP Acquires 1,600 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Skye Global Management LP increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,700 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 0.3% of Skye Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Skye Global Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adobe by 20.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,043,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,762 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,909,790,000 after purchasing an additional 278,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,045,297,000 after purchasing an additional 336,890 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total value of $1,014,976.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,515 shares of company stock worth $52,971,092. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $538.68.

ADBE traded up $13.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $455.00. The stock had a trading volume of 44,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,513. The stock has a market cap of $218.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $287.78 and a one year high of $536.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $468.07 and a 200-day moving average of $478.33.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

