Skye Global Management LP Acquires 96,000 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Skye Global Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 96,000 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 1.6% of Skye Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Skye Global Management LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $66,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 17,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Danaher by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $573,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,565 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Danaher by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DHR traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $223.49. 28,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740,976. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $248.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.47.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

