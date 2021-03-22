Skye Global Management LP Buys New Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Skye Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 98,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,444,000. Moody’s comprises approximately 0.7% of Skye Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Skye Global Management LP owned about 0.05% of Moody’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 315.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Minot Capital LP acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,256,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Moody’s by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.73.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $2.98 on Monday, hitting $290.77. 6,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,549. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $280.76 and its 200 day moving average is $280.13. The company has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.92%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.