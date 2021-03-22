Skye Global Management LP Increases Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Skye Global Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 146.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,000 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 1.4% of Skye Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Skye Global Management LP owned about 0.06% of American Tower worth $59,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,214,000 after purchasing an additional 58,469 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in American Tower by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in American Tower by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,588 shares of company stock worth $1,241,500. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded up $5.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $227.30. 22,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,234. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.24 and a 200 day moving average of $230.39. The firm has a market cap of $101.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.09.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

