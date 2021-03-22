Skye Global Management LP Increases Stock Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Skye Global Management LP increased its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Coupa Software accounts for 0.3% of Skye Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Skye Global Management LP owned about 0.06% of Coupa Software worth $14,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Coupa Software by 920.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period.

Coupa Software stock traded up $10.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $258.92. 26,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,631. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.77 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COUP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.48.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total transaction of $427,873.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $12,714,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,808,857.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,012 shares of company stock valued at $51,017,685. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

