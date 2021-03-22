Skye Global Management LP Invests $4.33 Million in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Skye Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 276,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,000. Skye Global Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of Primo Water as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 745,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 632,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 20,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,604,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 455,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 15,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 35,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $508,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,950.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRMW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

Shares of Primo Water stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $16.25. 10,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,436. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average of $15.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

