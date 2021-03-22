Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,721 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,903 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Skyworks Solutions worth $32,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 260,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.20.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,989. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $175.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.00 and a 52 week high of $195.82. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.