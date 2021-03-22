Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,777 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Skyworks Solutions worth $25,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.20.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $175.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

