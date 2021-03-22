SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.16% of SL Green Realty worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 38.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLG stock opened at $73.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $77.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.62.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $190.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $834,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

