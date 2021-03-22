Small Love Potion (SLP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.84 Million

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Small Love Potion token can now be bought for about $0.0658 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $260.35 or 0.00472132 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00065521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.08 or 0.00139776 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00054808 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.54 or 0.00817049 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00075513 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

