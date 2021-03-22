SmartCash Price Up 12.2% Over Last 7 Days (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, SmartCash has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCash has a total market cap of $9.50 million and $367,141.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,434.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,696.50 or 0.03116565 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.71 or 0.00344842 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $531.16 or 0.00975765 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $216.23 or 0.00397221 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $219.68 or 0.00403566 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.15 or 0.00257456 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00022575 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

