Smartshare (SSP) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Smartshare token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $209,808.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded up 44.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Smartshare

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

