Smartsheet Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Smartsheet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia expects that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Smartsheet’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SMAR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.31.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $62.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.85 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $37.91 and a 12 month high of $85.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Smartsheet by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 46,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $92,803,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,373,000 after buying an additional 31,539 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $30,027,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 5,500 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $416,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at $785,143.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 25,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,756,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 33,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,516 shares of company stock worth $21,046,521. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

