Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Smartsheet in a research report issued on Thursday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Smartsheet’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Shares of SMAR opened at $62.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -65.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.21. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $37.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,756,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 33,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,861.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $2,093,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,862.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,516 shares of company stock worth $21,046,521 in the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

