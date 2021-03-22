Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Smartsheet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.34). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Smartsheet’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.51) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $62.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.21. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $37.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 124,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after buying an additional 18,226 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 70,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,122,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $41,760.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 16,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $4,093,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,112,560 shares in the company, valued at $254,794,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,516 shares of company stock worth $21,046,521 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

