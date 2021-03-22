Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CTO Robert C. Murphy Sells 85,485 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 85,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total value of $5,004,291.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 80,661,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,721,951,489.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.16. 27,372,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,797,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.42. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $73.59.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Snap by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Huber Research upgraded Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Snap from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Snap from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.12.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.