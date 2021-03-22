Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $67.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $78.00. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s current price.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.12.

SNAP opened at $58.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. Snap has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $73.59. The firm has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.81 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.31 and its 200-day moving average is $45.42.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.44 million. On average, research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 5,676 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $286,638.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,263,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,787,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $379,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 250,884 shares in the company, valued at $12,659,606.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,178 shares of company stock worth $11,089,113.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Snap by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 212,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,977,000 after buying an additional 125,875 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,067,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

