SnodeCoin Price Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (SND)

SnodeCoin (CURRENCY:SND) traded down 35.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. SnodeCoin has a total market capitalization of $47,479.97 and approximately $294.00 worth of SnodeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SnodeCoin has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One SnodeCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00050413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.92 or 0.00632765 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00067783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00023461 BTC.

SnodeCoin Token Profile

SnodeCoin (SND) is a token. SnodeCoin’s total supply is 43,149,969 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,049,969 tokens. SnodeCoin’s official website is snode.co . SnodeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ruslanyocto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandcoin project allows its holders to participate in the creation of a crowd-sourced sand quarry project in which non-metallic materials will be mined to generate revenue and buy-back the SND token at a higher price. The SND token is an Ethereum-based asset. “

Buying and Selling SnodeCoin

