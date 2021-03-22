SnowSwap (SNOW) Price Reaches $48.17

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. SnowSwap has a market cap of $14.67 million and $884,207.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for $48.17 or 0.00084012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $274.64 or 0.00479037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00065007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.39 or 0.00136733 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00056426 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $449.22 or 0.00783545 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00076167 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000490 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 304,500 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

SnowSwap Coin Trading

