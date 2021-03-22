Societe Generale Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

KGSPY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Kingspan Group in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGSPY traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.29. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969. Kingspan Group has a 12 month low of $42.19 and a 12 month high of $99.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.32.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

