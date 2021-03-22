Softcat’s (SCT) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Softcat (LON:SCT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Softcat in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,008.50 ($13.18).

Get Softcat alerts:

Shares of LON:SCT traded up GBX 32 ($0.42) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,607 ($21.00). The company had a trading volume of 368,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,227. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,520.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,328.19. Softcat has a fifty-two week low of GBX 866.50 ($11.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,627 ($21.26).

In other news, insider Martin Hellawell sold 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,526 ($19.94), for a total value of £1,693,860 ($2,213,038.93).

Softcat Company Profile

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.