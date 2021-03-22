Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) Major Shareholder Buys $1,294,734.00 in Stock

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc acquired 123,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $1,294,734.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mithaq Capital Spc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Mithaq Capital Spc bought 85,209 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $887,877.78.

On Monday, March 15th, Mithaq Capital Spc bought 87,829 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $920,447.92.

On Friday, March 12th, Mithaq Capital Spc acquired 19,725 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $206,718.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Mithaq Capital Spc bought 35,400 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $369,576.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Mithaq Capital Spc bought 47,950 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $543,273.50.

On Friday, February 26th, Mithaq Capital Spc bought 43,620 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.34 per share, with a total value of $494,650.80.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Mithaq Capital Spc purchased 61,271 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $695,425.85.

On Monday, February 22nd, Mithaq Capital Spc purchased 219,495 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,521,997.55.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.49. The company had a trading volume of 12,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,627. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $11.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $995,000.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Company Profile

Software Acquisition Group Inc II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the operation of a platform and marketplace for vehicle data. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

