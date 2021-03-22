Solana Market Capitalization Achieves $4.06 Billion (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for about $15.20 or 0.00027434 BTC on popular exchanges. Solana has a market cap of $4.06 billion and approximately $269.16 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Solana has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00050540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00019706 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $349.77 or 0.00631465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00067782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00023580 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

Solana (SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 491,349,023 coins and its circulating supply is 267,459,826 coins. The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solana’s official website is solana.com . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Buying and Selling Solana

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

