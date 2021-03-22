Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLDB shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, insider Carl Ashley Morris sold 23,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $206,838.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,740.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 10,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $65,777.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,486 shares of company stock worth $336,319. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 16.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLDB opened at $5.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $495.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Solid Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.23.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

