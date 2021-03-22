Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) PT Raised to $20.00

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Chardan Capital from $12.50 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 243.64% from the stock’s previous close.

SLDB has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays began coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.04.

Shares of SLDB stock opened at $5.82 on Monday. Solid Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $495.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Solid Biosciences news, insider Carl Ashley Morris sold 23,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $206,838.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,740.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 10,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $65,777.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,486 shares of company stock worth $336,319. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $651,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 59,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 56,472 shares during the last quarter. 42.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

