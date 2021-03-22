SOTA Finance (SOTA) Market Cap Tops $1.53 Million

SOTA Finance (CURRENCY:SOTA) traded up 61.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, SOTA Finance has traded up 45.4% against the dollar. One SOTA Finance coin can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001070 BTC on major exchanges. SOTA Finance has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of SOTA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.21 or 0.00468048 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00065490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.47 or 0.00138688 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00056430 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.36 or 0.00770210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00076930 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC.

SOTA Finance Coin Profile

SOTA Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. SOTA Finance’s official Twitter account is @sotaNFTs

Buying and Selling SOTA Finance

