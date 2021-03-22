Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Stock Price Down 21.5%

Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF)’s share price fell 21.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 13,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58.

Source Energy Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCEYF)

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

