South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SJI. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.63.

SJI opened at $22.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $485.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.72 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth $24,491,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 6,008 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $854,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 886,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,114,000 after acquiring an additional 39,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

