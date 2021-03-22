Southern Cross Media Group Limited (ASX:SXL) Insider Heith Mackay-Cruise Acquires 12,262 Shares

Southern Cross Media Group Limited (ASX:SXL) insider Heith Mackay-Cruise purchased 12,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.03 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of A$24,916.38 ($17,797.42).

The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.58.

Southern Cross Media Group Company Profile

Southern Cross Media Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and broadcasting of content on free-to-air commercial radio, television (TV), and online media platforms. It operates through two segments, Regional and Metro. The company owns 78 radio stations and 8 digital radio stations across metropolitan and regional Australia, as well as 34 regional radio stations; and broadcasts 86 free to air TV signals in regional Australia primarily under the Nine Network brand.

