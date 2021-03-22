Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Rating Reiterated by Janney Montgomery Scott

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $57.50 price target on the bank’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

SFST opened at $50.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.40 million, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Southern First Bancshares has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $56.42.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.95%. On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $656,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,938,991.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $90,022.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,895.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,600 shares of company stock valued at $940,278. Company insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 410.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 4.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

