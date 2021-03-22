S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by C Partners Holding GmbH

C Partners Holding GmbH lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises approximately 0.5% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. C Partners Holding GmbH’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $989,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $347.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,102. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $191.32 and a one year high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $334.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.27.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $407.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.23.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

