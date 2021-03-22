SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) CFO Kristopher H. Roy Sells 1,600 Shares

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $53,216.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SP stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,783. SP Plus Co. has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.62.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in SP Plus by 170.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 249.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 10.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of SP Plus from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

