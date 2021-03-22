Sparkle Loyalty Hits Market Capitalization of $199,326.60 (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market cap of $199,326.60 and approximately $1,234.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sparkle Loyalty token can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 959.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.20 or 0.00473807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00065533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00140385 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00053853 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.21 or 0.00787634 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00074670 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Token Profile

Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,003,335 tokens. The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io

Sparkle Loyalty Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkle Loyalty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sparkle Loyalty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

